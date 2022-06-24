How did your artist name come about?

I used to be called Kid Duci like 4 years ago then people found out my name was Creed, so I just went with it and put ‘tha kid’ on the end.

Love Hip Hop? Get the latest Hip Hop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

How would you describe your music to your grandma?

Groovy, upbeat and for everybody.

Tell us about a few of your tracks; their titles and what they’re about?

Here’s the meaning behind two of my latest tracks off mixed emotions:

Wind It

Feeling alone but knowing I can always come back to that person. Not giving up on what I know makes me happy, committing to the journey, but having that soft place to fall if I need it.

Guide You

The good, the bad, the beautiful and the ugly of being in a long-term relationship. Growing with someone and being comfortable with pain, change. But always falling back to that person that you can’t leave.

What do you love about your hometown?

The people and the way certain things are there, it feels like home as soon as you’re back.

Career highlight so far?

Meeting some of my idols growing up has to be at the top of the list for sure.

Fave non-music hobby?

Making brands, photography, and graphic design.

What’s on your dream rider?

A PlayStation 5, a bottle of henny and a bottle of Patron.

Dream music collaboration?

Drake and Lauren hill.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

Making the music I love, doing shows and travelling.

What’s your go-to karaoke song?

‘Say My Name’ by Destiny’s Child.

What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?

Stay positive and don’t get caught up in your head.

What’s one obsession you have that no one would guess after listening to your music?