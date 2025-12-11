Melbourne/Naarm-based rock duo Cry Club have announced their anticipated third full-length album, High Voltage Anxiety, along with new single “Retaliate”, out today (December 11th).

The upcoming album, due for release on March 27th, 2026, marks their first self-recorded, self-produced, and self-engineered record. Vocalist Heather Riley and guitarist Jonathon Tooke were able to take their time with it, and “navigate what it means to hold onto hope in a clenched fist”.

“This is truly the most ‘us’ we’ve ever sounded, it’s wildly satisfying to feel like we’re in total control of everything and be so happy with where we’ve ended up,” Riley explains. “While there’s a lot of fury and frustration across the record, we also got to acknowledge how much we’ve grown and the people who have touched our lives along the way. We are (as we’ve always been) so angry because we love and care about this world so much, and that love drives us to demand better from the people trying to do harm to what we’ve all built.”

The new single is a sonically ferocious slice of electro-punk, described by Riley as a “torch and pitchfork party soundtrack”. A critique of the cost-of-living crisis and wealth disparity, “Retaliate” has relentless energy, fuelled by a passion for the cause and a disdain for those in power who refuse to make it right.

“It fits in really well thematically with our other newer singles in the sense that we’re trying to desperately outrun the feeling of hopeless apathy that’s easy to sink into when shit feels really bleak,” she continues, calling back to other releases, the album’s title track “High Voltage Anxiety”, which is a dissection of digital fatigue, and “This, Forever”, a rallying cry to fight for a better world.

Cry Club have, over the last 18 months, ventured overseas for their debut European tour, joined iconic UK rockers The Darkness on their Australian tour, supported the likes of WAAX and Stand Atlantic, and created some of their most innovative and impactful music yet.

Throughout their time as a band, Cry Club have generated over 2.5million streams on Spotify alone, received a generous amount of national and international radio and DSP support, and cemented themselves as one of the most exciting and original acts in the country.

Cry Club’s “Retaliate” is out now.