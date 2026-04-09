Crystal Lake will be joined by Prompts’ frontman PK for their upcoming Australian tour, supporting Of Mice & Men.

The Japanese metalcore prodigies are joining Of Mice & Men next month, touring Australia for the first time in six years. Since their last visit, the band’s reputation has only grown more colossal as they have become a global force in heavy music.

Fusing hardcore and metalcore with soaring melodies and crushing intensity; and with their relentless and electrifying stage presence, Crystal Lake has built a worldwide following that transcends international borders.

PK, the frontman of Japanese/Korean juggernaut Prompts, will join the band on tour. Known for high‑energy, aggressive vocal delivery that blends metalcore grit with melodic phrasing, he will bring a cross‑cultural identity and personality that will add a unique new sound and message to Crystal Lake.

Having grown up in Korea, PK has spoken openly about how difficult it is to be a metal fan or artist where they are almost no infrastructure for heavy bands. That struggle pushed him toward Japan, where he eventually joined Prompts and found a scene that deeply embraced heavier music.

“In Korea, it’s nearly impossible to get noticed unless you’re in the pop scene. In Japan, the opportunities are endless,” he said.

The tour will kick off on May 5th in Perth, before making its way through Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney, and Brisbane. Of Mice & Men’s return to Australia promises to be a cathartic celebration of resilience, unity, and the unbreakable bond with their global fanbase. See here for more details.

OF MICE & MEN AND CRYSTAL LAKE AUSTRALIA 2026

Tuesday, May 5th

Magnet House, Perth WA

Thursday, May 7th

Lion Arts Factory, Adelaide SA

Friday, May 8th

170 Russell, Melbourne VIC

Saturday, May 9th

Manning Bar, Sydney NSW

Sunday, May 10th

The Triffid, Brisbane QLD