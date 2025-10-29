Of Mice & Men are heading Down Under in 2026.

As fierce as ever and armed with their legendary live show, Of Mice & Men will hit up Perth, Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney, and Brisbane in May 2026, and will be joined by Japanese metalcore prodigies Crystal Lake.

From crafting colossal arena songs to delivering them with blistering precision and heart-pounding intensity, every member of Of Mice & Men commits fully: body and soul, to every note, every lyric, every show and every fan encounter.

It is this uncompromising drive, paired with undeniable talent, that’s earned them over a billion streams worldwide, Billboard No. 1 albums, Gold certifications, and personal tour invites from the likes of Metallica, Linkin Park, and Slipknot.

Their return to Australia promises to be a cathartic celebration of resilience, unity, and the unbreakable bond with their global fanbase.

“Australia holds a special place in our heart. The crowds there are unmatched in their passion and chaos,” said frontman Aaron Pauley. “After the love we felt last year, we are stoked to return with a new show and tear the roof off once again. It feels like coming home with family. Get ready for the pits to open wide.”

They’ll be joined by Crystal Lake, who last toured Australia six years ago. Since then, the Japanese band’s reputation has only grown more colossal as they have become a global force in heavy music.

Fusing hardcore and metalcore with soaring melodies and crushing intensity; and with their relentless and electrifying stage presence, the band has built a worldwide following that transcends international borders.

“More than a tour. This will be a reckoning,” tour promoters said.

Tickets will go on sale at 9am on Monday, November 3rd. Presale will run from 1pm on Friday, October 1st. For full ticket and tour information, see here.

OF MICE & MEN AND CRYSTAL LAKE AUSTRALIA 2026

Tuesday, May 5th

Magnet House, Perth WA

Thursday, May 7th

Lion Arts Factory, Adelaide SA

Friday, May 8th

170 Russell, Melbourne VIC

Saturday, May 9th

Manning Bar, Sydney NSW

Sunday, May 10th

The Triffid, Brisbane QLD