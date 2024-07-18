Australian indie-pop darlings Cub Sport have raised eyebrows over the similarities between their 2016 video for “Come On, Mess Me Up” and James Blake’s recently released visual for “Red Carpet” featuring Lil Yachty.

The focal point of contention? A distinctive face-wiping effect that serves as a surreal transition, revealing different expressions or visuals underneath. It’s a technique that packs an emotional punch, and it’s one that Cub Sport’s Tim Nelson claims as their own.

On July 18, Nelson took to Instagram, addressing the elephant in the room.

“Yeah, this is pretty crazy,” he said in a reel. “A bunch of people yesterday were sending me this new James Blake video because it looks pretty similar to the Cub Sport ‘Come On, Mess Me Up’ music video, like concept performance.”

The Brisbane-born band’s video, directed by Joe Agius, dropped in 2016 as part of their debut album This Is Our Vice. It’s a stark, minimalist affair that zeros in on Nelson’s raw performance, letting his facial expressions do the heavy lifting. The face-wiping effect became a signature move, one that fans and critics alike praised for its raw impact.

Fast forward to 2024, and James Blake’s “Red Carpet” video seems to be playing from a similar visual playbook. While Blake hasn’t responded to the allegations at the time of writing, the internet has been quick to draw comparisons.

Cub Sport’s fans have rallied behind the band, flooding their Instagram with supportive comments.

“More like James TAKE someone else’s idea,” quipped one user, while another declared it “DAYLIGHT ROBBERY.” Some took a more diplomatic approach, with one fan musing, “If one positive can come from this, it’s that I’ve just been reminded how lush ‘Come On Mess Me Up’ is.”

It’s worth noting that visual techniques, much like musical motifs, often recirculate in the industry. The question of whether this is a case of unconscious influence, parallel thinking, or outright plagiarism remains open.

Nelson, for his part, seems to be taking it in stride. In a follow-up Instagram story, he cheekily tagged Blake, suggesting, “Let’s work it out on the remix @jamesblake.”

This isn’t the first time the music world has grappled with visual déjà vu, and it definitely won’t be the last.

For now, fans are left to compare the videos side by side, debating whether this is a case of great minds thinking alike or something a bit more suss.