Grammy Award winning band Culture Club are heading to Australia for their national Greatest Hits tour this September.

The band responsible for the international smash hit “Karma Chameleon” will perform in Perth, Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide and Brisbane in the latter half of this year. They will be supported by 80s synth-pop group sensations, Berlin.

“We are OVER THE MOON to be joining Culture Club on this tour! We absolutely love Australia and its amazing people. Can’t wait to see you!” Terri Nunn of Berlin said about the upcoming tour.

For those looking to lock in their spot at the iconic event, Telstra Presale tickets will be available from 10am (local time) on Monday 17th April. The general public can purchase tickets from 10am (local time) on Friday 21st April.

Culture Club are led by Boy George and have been selling out arenas since the 1980s, with their debut album “Kissing To Be Clever” selling over 50 million copies worldwide, including Top 10 hits “Karma Chameleon,” “Do You Really Want To Hurt Me,” and “Time (Clock of the Heart)”.

Their second album “Colour By Numbers” sold over 10 million albums and shot to triple platinum in the UK and quadruple platinum in the US. Even now, their popularity continues to grow, with a cavalcade of hits pulling at the nostalgic heart strings of their legion of loyal fans, while attracting new audiences that are drawn to the irresistible appeal of their catchy songs.