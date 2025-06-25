Cut Copy are back with album number seven.

Titled Moments and landing September 5th, the announcement drops alongside a new single, “When This is Over”, a dreamy mix of synths, drum machines, guitar, and a children’s choir recorded in rural Victoria.

Frontman Dan Whitford shared how the track came together:

“‘When This Is Over’ is one of those songs that instantly felt special as soon as it came into being. We had talked for years about the idea of making a song featuring a children’s choir, and after writing the first half of the song in my studio on synths and a drum machine, I drove from Melbourne into the country to a primary school where a friend was a music teacher and spent a day recording a choir idea that became the basis of the second half of the song.

“Suddenly with the addition of the children’s voices, the song had gone from a sketch into something magical. The song is about a relationship that has started to unravel. But also a bit more globally about trying to find empathy when parties are facing in seemingly opposite directions. Over the course of the song, the mood progresses from conflict to a sort of truce-like resolution. As humans sometimes it’s hard to find common ground when hurt runs deep, but as the song says, ‘we’re more the same than you’ll ever know’.”

Moments follows the band’s recent single “Solid” and its B-side “A Decade Long Sunset,” both of which appear on the upcoming record. The album is described as blending electronic, synth pop, trip-hop, and rock influences.

Cut Copy will tour Australia in support of Moments this September, with shows in Melbourne, Sydney, and Brisbane.

Cut Copy formed as a bedroom project by Dan Whitford and grew into a full band featuring Tim Hoey, Mitchell Scott, and Ben Browning. Known for albums like In Ghost Colours and Zonoscope, the band has received ARIA and GRAMMY nominations, and performed at major festivals including Coachella, Lollapalooza, Primavera, and Big Day Out. Their music has also featured in FIFA, Netflix, Amazon, and global ad campaigns.

Cut Copy’s “When This is Over” is out now.