Cut Copy are doing us a “Solid.”

Dropping today, April 23rd via Cutters Records / The Orchard, “Solid” is the Australian outfit’s first new music in five years and is housed on a yet-to-be announced sixth studio album, expected out later in 2025.

“Solid” is classic Cut Copy; understated electronic music painted with an indie brush.

Initially an instrumental bedroom project of frontman Dan Whitford, the track is said to have formed during the highs and lows of a transformative period. “Solid” then took a “powerful turn after a burst of personal inspiration”, and the recording was fleshed out with bandmates Tim Hoey (guitar), Mitchell Scott (drums) and Ben Browning (bass).

“I wrote the song as a reminder to myself that things will be ok,” Whitford comments, “even when life gets turned on its head and it feels like there’s no way forward. I hope in some small way it gives other people a little nudge forward in the direction of their dreams. Hang in there… We’ll be solid.”

Cut Copy has notched up six studio albums, the most recent, 2020’s Freeze, Melt.

Hailing from Melbourne, Cut Copy flew the flag at festivals around the globe in the 2000s and 2010s, and landed three titles on the Billboard 200 albums chart: 2011’s Zonoscope (No. 46), 2013’s Free Your Mind (No. 98) and their 2008 breakthrough In Ghost Colours (No. 167), which led the ARIA Chart.

If In Ghost Colours captured the zeitgeist with the singles “Hearts on Fire” and “Lights & Music”, Zonoscope took the act to dizzying heights, winning two ARIA Awards (including best dance release) and earning a Grammy Award nomination.

Once part of the Modular Recordings stable, Cut Copy has performed at Coachella, Ultra, and Lollapalooza in the U.S.; Primavera in Spain, Pitchfork in Paris; Summer Sonic in Japan; and Australia’s now-defunct Big Day Out.

Their songs have been synced for TV, games, and commercials, including FIFA 18, Dolby, Chevrolet, Netflix, Amazon, and Levi’s #LiveinLevis campaign.

A limited-edition double-sided 12″ single of “Solid” is available on the band’s website, with the unreleased track “A Decade Long Sunset” on the b-side.

