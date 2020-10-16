Sydney’s brooding pop juggernaut CXLOE took to the Like A Version studio today to deliver a truly haunting of The Cranberries’ iconic 1994 track ‘Zombie.’

The cover is completely mesmerising. It makes up for all the shitty two-bit busking performances of the track we’ve been forced to overhear whilst buzzing through a noise-polluted shopping centre.

“I remember listening to it around the house and driving around with my dad just blasting it — I thought one day it would be a dream to play, so this is the perfect opportunity to do it,” explained CXLOE of her choice to cover the track.

“It has the darkness to it as well as the catchy melodies. I inspire to write songs like that, so I just fell in love with it. We really wanted to flip it on its head as much as we could, and I’m a huge Hans Zimmer fan — I love Blade Runner, Tenet — I wanted to draw inspiration from those soundtracks and make it as cinematic as possible.”

Cinematic it is. It feels like it was destined to soundtrack a “gritty” adaptation of a Batman film — in the best possible way.

Check out CXLOE covering Zombie by The Cranberries for Like A Version:

CXLOE also delivered a sublime performance of her track ’12 Steps’ taken from her brand-new EP Heavy, Pt. 1, out today via Sandlot/AWAL.

“For a long time I struggled with the two sides – I thought I had to choose one way or the other,” she explained of the EP.

”But as I’ve grown as a person and an artist, and in the process of creating my music and this EP, I’ve realised that both sides wouldn’t function without the other.”

Check out ’12 Steps’ live for Like A Version: