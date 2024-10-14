Cyndi Lauper will embark on a major six-city tour in Australia as part of her ‘Farewell Tour’.

She will perform in Melbourne, Brisbane, Sydney, Newcastle, Adelaide, and Perth, bringing her iconic hits to arena stages one last time. Alt-pop icons The Veronicas will join her as special guests.

This announcement follows Lauper’s recent performance at Rock in Rio, where her energy captivated the audience. ‘The Farewell World Tour’ begins on October 18th in Montreal, with stops across the US and UK before arriving in Australia. Fans are eagerly anticipating this heartfelt goodbye.

Paul Dainty AO, President and CEO of TEG Dainty, stated, “It’s a true honour to promote Cyndi Lauper’s Farewell Tour. She’s an iconic artist who has left an indelible mark on the music world, and to be part of this momentous tour is incredibly special.”

The tour comes after the release of Let the Canary Sing, a feature-length documentary about Lauper’s life and career, which premiered on Paramount+ in June. In celebration, she was honoured with an imprint ceremony at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.

Legacy Recordings has also released a companion album, Let the Canary Sing, featuring a collection of Lauper’s career-spanning hits, available now on vinyl and digital.

The Veronicas expressed their excitement about joining Lauper, saying, “We are so honoured to celebrate Cyndi’s final tour with her! We are planning an iconic night of unapologetic anthems and celebrating our true colours.”

With a career spanning over four decades, Cyndi Lauper has become a pop culture icon, leaving a profound legacy through her music and advocacy. Don’t miss the chance to see her live for the last time—this tour promises to be an iconic farewell.

A Telstra Plus member pre-sale runs from 12pm (local time) on Friday, October 18th, to 12pm on Tuesday, October 22nd. For more information, visit www.telstra.com.au/tickets. General public tickets will go on sale at 2pm (local time) on Wednesday, October 23rd, and can be purchased from www.ticketek.com.au.