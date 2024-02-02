After a successful inaugural edition in 2023, Hello Sunshine is descending on Melbourne again this year.

On Saturday, March 2nd, the city’s Caribbean Gardens will play host to the music and food festival for a day of live music, enticing food, and stacked markets.

Tickets are on sale to the all-ages event now via the official website. Discount youth and child tickets are on offer, while children under five get in free (with Oztix registration).

This year’s Hello Sunshine is heavy on nostalgia and quality.

Iconic Aussie rockers Grinspoon will perform on the day, fresh from releasing their beloved albums, Easy (1999) and New Detention (2002) on vinyl last year. “2023 has been a great year for us, and we’re excited to get together for Hello Sunshine to start Grinspoon’s 2024 off just right,” says the band’s lead singer Phil Jamieson.

Pop duo The Veronicas will also be there for their first local show since 2022. It will be the sisters’ only Australian show before their US tour begins in April in support of their new album, Gothic Summer. “Melbourne!! We’re bringing our new music to you for 2024, as well as making this the biggest sing-a-long of all our hits Melbourne has ever seen. Can’t wait to see you Hello Sunshine!!” The Veronicas say.

The Wiggles – well, some of The Wiggles – will bring The Wiggles Sound System to Hello Sunshine 2024, promising a set of Wiggles remixes.

Love Live Music? Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

“Where classic Wiggles tunes meet electrifying beats,” Wiggles member John reveals. “Can’t wait to play with DJ Dorothy and OG Anthony Wiggle on the decks, delivering a nostalgic fusion that will keep you Wiggling!”

You can check out the full lineup below, which also features The Temper Trap and Bliss n Eso.

Hello Sunshine 2024

Tickets available via hellosunshinefest.com.au

Saturday, March 2nd

Caribbean Gardens, Scoresby, VIC

Lineup

Grinspoon | The Temper Trap | The Veronicas | Pete Murray

Bliss n Eso | Brad Cox | The Wiggles Sound System

+ Jay Santilli, Anya Alchemy, D’Arcy Spiller, Lenny Pearce, Rockafellas & more