CYRIL has dropped his first original track, “Tears Dry Tonight” teaming up with British hitmaker James Blunt for a melancholic comfort-pop banger.

Hailing from Darwin, CYRIL (real name: Cyril Riley) is a rising electronic producer who broke through in 2023 with “Stumblin’ In” — a track that went viral on TikTok, racked up two ARIA nominations, and hit No. 1 on streaming charts in multiple countries, including Australia.

Since then, he’s kept the momentum going with a remix of Disturbed’s “The Sound of Silence”, collaborations with Robin Schulz on “World Gone Wild” and maryjo on “Still Into You”, and more.

CYRIL and Blunt teased “Tears Dry Tonight” across socials over the past fortnight, from deep chats about fame to drying tears with dollar bills and lounging on floaties in a pool.

CYRIL has been on a serious hot streak, nominated for Best New Artist at the 2025 Rolling Stone Australia Awards, and landing three tracks in the top 30 of Spotify’s Australian Music Global Impact List – including the No. 1 spot with his remix of Disturbed’s “The Sound of Silence”.

“I’m incredibly honoured to have three tracks featured on the Spotify Global Impact List, including a No. 1 spot, alongside so many talented artists,” commented CYRIL in a statement.

“It makes me proud that my music can show the world that Australians aren’t here to f*** spiders.”

He also scored two songs in the Top Shazams list for 2024, with Disturbed’s “The Sound of Silence (CYRIL Remix)” at No. 4 and “Stumblin’ In” at No. 6.

Meanwhile, Blunt is celebrating the 20th anniversary of his breakout album Back To Bedlam, with a tour of Australia this October.

“New Zealand and Australia… I’m coming to get you! Following last year’s incredible tour of Oz, I knew I had to bring my Back to Bedlam 20th Anniversary Tour to you guys Down Under, and this time we’re sneaking in New Zealand, and I can’t wait to see all of you! I promise to deliver an unforgettable show!” Blunt said.

CYRIL, James Blunt’s “Tears Dry Tonight” is out now.