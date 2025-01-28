James Blunt is bringing the love back Down Under in 2025, and he’s doing it in style.

Celebrating the 20th anniversary of his multi-platinum debut album Back to Bedlam, the singer-songwriter will perform the album in full, alongside his greatest hits and fan-favourites.

Fresh off his sold-out 2024 tour of Australia, Blunt is making good on his promise to return—this time adding New Zealand to the mix. From You’re Beautiful to Goodbye My Lover, fans can expect an unforgettable night of chart-topping classics and timeless singalongs.

“New Zealand and Australia… I’m coming to get you! Following last year’s incredible tour of Oz, I knew I had to bring my Back to Bedlam 20th Anniversary Tour to you guys Down Under, and this time we’re sneaking in New Zealand, and I can’t wait to see all of you! I promise to deliver an unforgettable show!” – James Blunt

Released in October 2004, Back to Bedlam became a cultural phenomenon, featuring global hits like You’re Beautiful and High. The album earned the #1 spot on the ARIA album charts and went 8× Platinum in Australia. In the UK, it was the highest-selling album of 2005 and has sold over 12 million copies worldwide.

Blunt’s enduring career includes a string of acclaimed albums like All The Lost Souls (2007), Moon Landing (2013), and Once Upon A Mind (2019). His most recent studio album, Who We Used To Be, dropped in 2023, while his greatest hits collection, The Stars Beneath My Feet, went Gold in Australia.

Don’t miss this opportunity to relive the magic of Back to Bedlam and hear all the hits from a career that’s defined the soundtracks of so many lives.

Love Live Music? Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

James Blunt – 2025 Australia & New Zealand Tour

Presented by Destroy All Lines and Smooth FM

Tuesday, October 21st, 2025 – Spark Arena, Auckland

Thursday, October 23rd, 2025 – Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane

Saturday, October 25th, 2025 – Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney

Sunday, October 26th, 2025 – Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne

Tuesday, October 28th, 2025 – Adelaide Entertainment Centre, Adelaide

Thursday, October 30th, 2025 – RAC Arena, Perth

Tickets on sale 9am local time, Friday, February 7th, 2025.

Early bird pre-sale available 9am local time, Wednesday, February 5th, 2025.

For all ticket details, head to destroyalllines.com.