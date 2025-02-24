CYRIL is bringing the heat to Nova’s Red Room on Friday, March 21st.

The exclusive gig is set for The Fantail at Gluttony in Adelaide, right in the heart of festival season.

Hailing from Darwin, CYRIL (real name: Cyril Riley) is a rising electronic producer who broke through in 2023 with Stumblin’ In—a track that went viral on TikTok, racked up two ARIA nominations, and hit No. 1 on streaming charts in multiple countries, including Australia.

“Nova was among the first stations worldwide to support me playing a really important role in my growth and it’s something I’ll always appreciate,” CYRIL shared. “Returning for a Nova Red Room is really exciting… Let’s go!!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nova's Red Room (@novas_red_room)

Brendan Taylor, Group Programming Director for the Nova Network, called CYRIL’s Red Room debut a perfect fit.

“Nova’s Red Room is all about delivering epic, up-close live music experiences, and we love backing incredible homegrown talent. Cyril is the real deal. Following massive Adelaide red room sets from Joel Corry and Topic, this is one performance you won’t want to miss!””

CYRIL has been on a serious hot streak, landing three tracks in the top 30 of Spotify’s Australian Music Global Impact List last week—including the No. 1 spot with his remix of Disturbed’s “The Sound Of Silence”.

“I’m incredibly honoured to have three tracks featured on the Spotify Global Impact List, including a No. 1 spot, alongside so many talented artists,” comments CYRIL in a statement.

“It makes me proud that my music can show the world that Australians aren’t here to f*** spiders.”

He also scored two songs in the Top Shazams list for 2024, with Disturbed’s “The Sound of Silence (CYRIL Remix)” at No. 4 and “Stumblin’ In” at No. 6.

Nova’s Red Room has hosted over 300 performances from global and local stars, including Ed Sheeran, Sam Smith, Lizzo, Miley Cyrus, Tones and I, The Kid LAROI, and Billie Eilish.