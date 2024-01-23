How does a major hip hop collaboration come about? How does someone like The Kid Laroi arrange a guest spot for one of his songs? According to teenage sensation d4vd, it can come from a remarkably casual introduction.

d4vd appeared as a guest on The Kid Laroi’s eagerly anticipated debut album, The First Time, which was released last November. Alongside d4vd, who guested on “The Line”, the album also featured collaborations with Future, NBA YoungBoy, Central Cee, and more.

In a new interview with Rolling Stone AU/NZ, d4vd (pronounced “David”) recalled his first encounter with the Australian rapper.

“I was on a recording trip in LA and he texted me, ‘Yo are you in LA?’ I was starstruck, but I said, ‘Yeah, I’m here,’” d4vd said. “He said, ‘Pull up to the studio real quick. Have you listened to Elliot Smith? I’m working on my album right now, and I want to make an Elliot Smith song.’

“So we get in the studio and we’re bouncing ideas off each other, but nothing is working. We’re spitballing, have about four unfinished songs, and I ended up going home. A couple days later, he was like, ‘Yo, I think I got it,’ and he played me “The Line”. I went to the nearest studio and laid my verse down and sent it right back on the same day.”

d4vd was speaking to Rolling Stone AU/NZ ahead of his visit to Australia and New Zealand for Laneway 2024, where he’ll perform alongside the likes of Stormzy, Steve Lacy, Unknown Mortal Orchestra, and Faye Webster.

The 18-year-old released two well-received EPs, Petals to Thorns and The Lost Petals, last year. His swift rise to the top of alternative music has also seen him tour with SZA, appear on the Call of Duty soundtrack alongside 21 Savage, and gain over 24 million monthly listeners on Spotify.