The Kid Laroi has announced his first-ever stadium tour of Australia.

Now based in the US, the Sydney rapper will return to his home country for a massive tour in February of next year, stopping in Melbourne, Perth, Adelaide, Sydney, and Gold Coast. Laroi will also head to New Zeaalnd for a show at Auckland’s Spark Arena between the Melbourne and Perth dates (see full details below).

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Monday, November 20th at staggered times: Auckland at 10am local time, Melbourne at 11am local time, Perth at 10am local time, Adelaide at 12:30pm local time, Sydney at 10am local time, and Gold Coast at 11am local time.

The Telstra Plus 24-hour Member pre-sale begins on Thursday, November 16th at staggered times: Sydney at 10am local time, Melbourne at 11am local time, Gold Coast at 11am local time, Adelaide at 12:30pm local time, and Perth at 10am local time.

Laroi is touring in support of his highly anticipated debut album, The First Time, which dropped last week. The record features major collaborations with BTS’ Jung Kook, Central Cee, Youngboy Never Broke Again, d4vd, and more.

“I’m so excited to be coming back home in February! I felt so much love from the fans on last year’s tour – it’s something I’ll never forget. I can’t wait for you to all see this new show – we’ve taken things to a whole new level. I love you and I’ll see you all really soon,” Laroi says about the upcoming tour.

The Kid Laroi’s The First Time is out now via Columbia/Sony Music Australia.

The Kid Laroi 2024 Australia & New Zealand Tour

Tickets available via ticketek.com.au or ticketmaster.co.nz

Friday, February 2nd

AAMI Park, Melbourne, VIC

Monday, February 5th

Spark Arena, Auckland, NZ

Friday, February 9th

HBF Park, Perth, WA

Tuesday, February 13th

Coopers Stadium, Adelaide, SA

Friday, February 16th

CommBank Stadium, Sydney, NSW

Sunday, February 18th

Cbus Super Stadium, Gold Coast, QLD