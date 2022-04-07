Da Baby was recently caught on video greeting fans and repeatedly trying to kiss one fan in the crowd who rejected each of his kiss attempts.

In a video posted to Twitter by XXL Magazine, Da baby can be seen greeting a crowd of fans outside a hotel. At the beginning of the video, Da Baby appears to be pulling himself out of the crowd of grabbing hands before moving further down through the crowd.

At that point, the Cleveland, Ohio artist appeared to randomly lock eyes with someone in the crowd before clasping his hands around their face. Da Baby looked at her for a brief moment before going in for a kiss with arms draped between the two.

While it was unclear where the arms were coming from, they appeared to rebuff the rap artist’s advance toward her. He smiled, as it was possibly unclear to him what was going on. The fan in question gave a brief shake of her head, giving a clear sign that the kiss wasn’t warranted before he went in for a second attempt.

If it wasn’t clear the first time, the fan made it very clear the second time that the kiss wasn’t welcome.

When Da Baby went in for the second attempt, they turned their head to the side and pulled away, making it very clear that a kiss wasn’t wanted. Da Baby then pulled his head back with a look of frustration on his face before his head ducked out of the picture and the video ended.

While the camera angle prevented us from getting a clear look at the fan’s face, their body language was a clear enough indicator that they were not wanting a kiss from Da Baby no matter how many times he tried.

It’s also important to clarify that whatever dialogue may or may not have transpired between the two could not be heard.