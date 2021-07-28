In the wake of the controversy following his homophobic rant at the Rolling Loud Festival, DaBaby has issued another tone deaf apology.

The controversy around DaBaby’s homophobic comments during his performance at the Rolling Loud Festival continues, with the rapper issuing another non-apology on his social media.

In a series of tweets, DaBaby apologized for his remarks at the festival, but also appeared to imply that it wasn’t his fault people were offended: “Anybody who done ever been effected by AIDS/HIV y’all got the right to be upset, what I said was insensitive even though I have no intentions on offending anybody. So my apologies. But the LGBT community… I ain’t trippin on y’all, do you. y’all business is y’all business.”

In another tweet, he stood by his reiterated his earlier comments about his performances only being for his fans: “I tell fans to put a cellphone light in the air y’all start a million man March. I told you y’all digested that wrong but I ain’t gone lie I’m impressed. Now show this same amount of support when a racist cop kill one of our black ass…YA NOT.”

He also took a dig at brands and artists who have called him out in recent days: “& for any brands, networks, or artists that like to profit off of black rappers influence on the culture, without understanding it or having the patience to deal with what comes with the position we play in our culture. Keep yo money next time us “NIGGAS” human too. #GodBless.”

This comes after boohooMAN — with whom DaBaby dropped a limited edition collection in June — condemned his homophobic remarks and terminated their contract with him.

“boohooMAN condemn the use of homophobic language and confirm we will no longer be working with DaBaby,” the brand said in a statement. “Diversity and inclusion are part of the boohoo Groups DNA and we pride ourselves on representing the diverse customers we serve across the globe. We stand by and support the LGBTQ+ community, and do not tolerate any hate speech or discrimination in any form.”

Love Hip Hop? Get the latest Hip Hop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Elsewhere, Dua Lipa — who teamed up with the rapper for a remix of her track ‘Levitating’ — expressed shock at his rant, saying she “really [doesn’t] recognize this as the person [she] worked with.”

Elton John also criticized DaBaby’s comments in a statement issued by the Elton John AIDS foundation. “Homophobic and HIV mistruths have no place in our society and industry and as musicians, we must spread compassion and love for the most marginalised people in our communities. A musician’s job is to bring people together.” he said.

(1/5) We've been shocked to read about the HIV misinformation and homophobic statements made at a recent DaBaby show. This fuels stigma and discrimination and is the opposite of what our world needs to fight the AIDS epidemic. The facts are: pic.twitter.com/MqCv3vWiz2 — Elton John (@eltonofficial) July 28, 2021

You can read more on this topic over at the Hip-Hop Observer.