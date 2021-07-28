Following DaBaby’s homophobic remarks at a recent appearance, Elton John has called out the rapper for spreading ‘misinformation’ about HIV.

ICYMI, DaBaby’s recent appearance at the Rolling Loud Festival was more than slightly problematic. Not only did the rapper go on a bizarre homophobic tirade, but he also invited out Tory Lanez — whom Megan Thee Stallion accused of shooting her — to perform right after Stallion wrapped up her set.

The rapper has since issued two apologies regarding his remarks, both of which have come under fire for insensitivity and tone deafness by celebrities and brands alike.

Now, Sir Elton John has called out the rapper for his remarks with a statement issued through the Elton John AIDS Foundation. John, who came out as bisexual in 1976, founded the Elton John AIDS Foundation in 1992 after prolonged involvement in raising awareness and donating to charities helping HIV-affected people.

In a series of tweets, John expressed his shock at DaBaby’s remarks: “We’ve been shocked to read about the HIV misinformation and homophobic statements made at a recent DaBaby show. This fuels stigma and discrimination and is the opposite of what our world needs to fight the AIDS epidemic. The facts are…”

John then proceeded to contradict DaBaby’s statements by providing statistics about HIV, concluding them with: “Homophobic and HIV mistruths have no place in our society and industry and as musicians, we must spread compassion and love for the most marginalised people in our communities. A musician’s job is to bring people together.”

Last weekend, during a performance at the Rolling Loud Festival in Miami, DaBaby said: “If you didn’t show up today with HIV, AIDS, or any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases, that’ll make you die in two to three weeks, then put your cellphone lighter up. Ladies, if your p—y smell like water, put your cellphone lighter up. Fellas, if you ain’t sucking d— in the parking lot, put your cellphone lighter up.”

Read Elton John’s full statement: