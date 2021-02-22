Get the latest Rap news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox

DaBaby has explained why he appeared to diss JoJo Siwa on his latest track ‘Beatbox ‘Freestyle” and look, we’re still a little confused.

ICYMI, the rapper recently released a remix of ‘Beatbox’ by SpotEmGottem in which he raps over the viral song.

Strangely enough, the rap features what appears to be a shot at JoJo Siwa, the 17-year-old YouTube personality and children’s entertainer.

“You a bitch, JoJo Siwa (Bitch!),” DaBaby raps while holding a picture of Siwa. Unsurprisingly, many fans have been left perplexed over why DaBaby would come for a child.

why did he say this pic.twitter.com/3dHHFkrRYf — #juug (@camkarda) February 20, 2021

“Can someone please explain why da baby is dissing jojo siwa when she’s 12 years younger, 10 times richer, and 2 inches taller than him,” tweeted the beauty YouTuber James Charles.

“dababy called jojo siwa a bitch? men are disgusting,” another fan wrote.

Following the backlash, DaBaby chose to tweet directly at Siwa to clarify his stance.

“My 3 year old princess is your number 1 fan. I bought her every product you have out. She think she you,” he wrote.

“Don’t let em trick you into thinking id ever have a problem with you. My word play just went over their heads.”

“All love on my end shawty, Keep shining!” he concluded.

DaBaby also doubled down on his response over on Instagram, where he took to his stories to explain he “fucks with JoJo”.

Y’all MFs sick lol,” he said, “y’all ok w/ that child being tricked into thinking I got a problem with her, WE FUCK WIT YOU JOJO.”

As for what he meant when he said the line was simply “wordplay”, it appears that he may have been using ‘Siwa’ as a homophone for ‘see why’.

As one Twitter user pointed out, DaBaby‘s real name is Jonathan, so it is possible that he was also using ‘JoJo’ as a nickname for himself.

“He wasn’t dissing her… he said “you a bitch and Jojo Siwa”… Jojo = Jonathan aka DaBaby [and] Siwa = See Why…“You a bitch and Jonathan Sees Why,” the fan wrote.

On top of that, DaBaby tweeted that he didn’t “Siwa they so mad”, further implying that his use of Siwa’s name was a replacement for “see why”.

We’ll let you decide whether DaBaby was indeed just trying to be clever or if he has actual beef with a teenager.