Less than a day after announcing his upcoming collaboration with DaBaby, Kanye West has shared the first sneak peek of the new track.

The yet to be titled track was announced by Kanye West over on Twitter, where he shared a screenshot of a text message conversation between him and DaBaby.

“Have that back to ya TONIGHT,” DaBaby replied to West within the messages, referencing his verse on the track.

It seems DaBaby is a man of his word, as West uploaded a snippet of DaBaby’s part a mere few hours after sharing the screenshot.

“DABABY TURNED THIS VERSE AROUND SO QUICK IT’S INSPIRATIONAL TO SEE HOW FAST WE CAN MOVE AS A PEOPLE… I HAD TO GIVE Y’ALL AT LEAST A SNIPPET,” said West.

News of the collaboration comes after DaBaby revealed he’s backing West’s arguably disastrous presidential campaign.

“Ima let y’all finish…. But you got me fucked up you think I ain’t voting for Ye,” he tweeted back in August, referencing West’s notorious interruption of Taylor Swift at the VMAs.

The last few months have undoubtedly been a busy time for West, who last week dropped his first presidential ad.

Despite having only qualified to get his name on the ballot in 12 states, West still urged voters to consider “what is best for [their] nation.” West also recently sent his best wishes to Donald Trump off the back of his COVID-19 diagnosis. “There’s a crying need for civility across the board….we need to and will come together in the name of Jesus,” he tweeted. “I’m praying for President Trump’s and Melania’s full recovery, just as I would for Joe and Jill Biden if they were stricken, as well as everyone else with COVID-19.” Check out a snippet of the collaboration between Kanye West and DaBaby: