DaBaby has officially been pulled from the Parklife Festival 2021 lineup.

TMZ broke the exclusive news, where they have pointed out that DaBaby’s name which originally featured on the lineup poster right up in the top row, was now nowhere to be seen in updated festival posters.

And that original poster lineup was floating around as recent as two weeks ago.

DaBaby was first announced as a performer back in March this year alongside other artists including Young Thug and Megan Thee Stallion, due to be held in Manchester, England.

Now a representative for DaBaby has issued a statement to TMZ, where they insist that the rapper wasn’t pulled from the lineup for the recent homophobic comments he’s come under fire for.

Instead, they are adamant that the rapper allegedly pulled out of the festival months ago when live music events were being cancelled due to the pandemic.

DaBaby has recently come under very serious fire for a homophobic rant during his performance last weekend at Rolling Loud Festival.

During his set he said, “If you didn’t show up today with HIV, AIDS, or any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases, that’ll make you die in two to three weeks, then put your cellphone lighter up,” he said. “Ladies, if your p—y smell like water, put your cellphone lighter up. Fellas, if you ain’t sucking d— in the parking lot, put your cellphone lighter up.”

The rant has taken many near and far to the rapper by surprise, including those who have commented publicly – Elton John and Dua Lipa, as well as former brands he has collaborated with.