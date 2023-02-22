French electronic music duo Daft Punk, known for their groundbreaking and influential work in the field of electronic music, have announced the release of a 10th-anniversary edition of their final album, Random Access Memories, reports Pitchfork. The album was originally released on May 17, 2013, and was widely acclaimed as a masterpiece of electronic music, featuring collaborations with artists such as Nile Rodgers, Pharrell Williams, and Julian Casablancas.

The 10th-anniversary edition of Random Access Memories is set to be released on May 12, 2023, via Columbia Records. The new edition includes nine tracks of previously unreleased material, which will be made available in various formats, including 3xLP, 2xCD, streaming, and downloadable formats. Fans of the duo can look forward to hearing over 35 minutes of new music, which promises to showcase the signature sound that Daft Punk is known for.

One of the most exciting features of the 10th-anniversary edition of Random Access Memories is the release of a spatial audio mix of the original album. This marks the first time that the album has been made available in this format, which promises to create an immersive listening experience that will transport fans into the world of Daft Punk. The Atmos mix will be available in select theaters, as well as for streaming and download.

Daft Punk’s influence on electronic music cannot be overstated, and the release of the 10th-anniversary edition of Random Access Memories serves as a testament to their legacy. The album was a critical and commercial success upon its original release, and the addition of new, previously unreleased material is sure to excite fans of the duo. The release of the album in various formats, including the spatial audio mix, makes it accessible to fans of all listening preferences.

The 10th-anniversary edition of Daft Punk’s final album, Random Access Memories, is set to be a celebration of the duo’s legacy and influence on electronic music.

Random Access Memories (10th Anniversary Edition):

01 Give Life Back to Music

02 The Game of Love

03 Giorgio by Moroder

04 Within

05 Instant Crush [ft. Julian Casablancas]

06 Lose Yourself to Dance [ft. Pharrell Williams]

07 Touch [ft. Paul Williams]

08 Get Lucky [ft. Pharrell Williams and Nile Rodgers]

09 Beyond

10 Motherboard

11 Fragments of Time [ft. Todd Edwards]

12 Doin’ It Right [ft. Panda Bear]

13 Contact

01 Horizon Ouverture

02 Horizon (Japan CD)

03 GLBTM (Studio Outtakes)

04 Infinity Repeating (2013 Demo)

05 GL (Early Take)

06 Prime (2012 Unfinished)

07 LYTD (Vocoder Tests)

08 The Writing of Fragments of Time

09 Touch (2021 Epilogue)