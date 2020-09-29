Ahead of the tenth anniversary of TRON: Legacy, Daft Punk’s chart-topping soundtrack for the film is getting a deluxe vinyl reissue.

The soundtrack, which debuted at No. 10 on the Billboard 200 albums chart became Daft Punk’s first top 10 album/soundtrack in the United States. It was nominated for Best Score Soundtrack Album for Visual Media at the 54th Grammy Awards, and won Best Original Score for a Fantasy/Science Fiction/Horror Film by the International Film Music Critics Association.

The soundtrack was produced over the course of two years in a studio built specially by Disney for the duo to work in. True to Daft Punk’s mind-melding musical techniques, the soundtrack merged their native electronic sounds with a traditional 85-piece orchestra, led by Joseph Trapanese.

Trapanese had been a fan of the duo for a long time, and while hesitant about the amalgamation of these two completely different styles, he eventually expressed his pleasure at the final product. “It seems complicated at the end of the day, but it’s actually quite simple. I was locked in a room with robots for almost two years and it was simply a lot of hard work,” he said in a 2010 interview with KCRW.

“We were just together working throughout the whole process and there was never a point where the orchestra was not in their minds and the electronics were not in my mind. It was a continual translation between the two worlds and hopefully we put something together that will be something different because of that.” Trapanese stated.

This reissue of the soundtrack has been remastered by James Plotkin and features the entire score plus bonus tracks. Ostensibly missing, however, is the duo’s collaboration with Jay-Z, ‘Computerized’. The track was originally meant to be part of the closing credits of the movie, but was never released.

The reissue also features all new artwork by Matt Taylor, preserved in a spot-varnished die-cut O-Card, and pressed on 2x 180 gram colored vinyl.

Daft Punk’s TRON: Legacy LP will be available on Wednesday, September 30th.

Check out ‘Derezzed (TRON: Legacy)’ by Daft Punk: