Dallas Frasca has announced a new solo album, the aptly titled Force of Nature.

All tracks on Frasca’s forthcoming album were helmed and woven together by Frasca herself. “Force of Nature is a musical homecoming of sorts and in retrospect was a time of healing and growth for me,” she reveals.

“My producer Andy and my vision was to treat each song like its own universe to make a multi-0dimensional piece of art. It’s massive, gutsy, and raw. I think the element I’m most proud of is it doesn’t sound like anyone else but me.”

Force of Nature features recent single “Electric Days”, which is accompanied by a new lyric video which you can watch below.

“A fan sent me a video of me performing ‘Electric Days’ for the first time I played it at Blues on Broadbeach in May this year,” Frasca reveals. “My music business is a fiercely run and very proud one-stop ‘independent music ship’. I edited the video myself and my friend Raymond J Evans put the lyrics on for me.

“I think too many young artists get deluded by a ‘fantasy’ of a music career. I feel like the music industry model has crumbled and has a long way to go before it finds its way again. Until then, I’ll be still connecting with real fans that love the experience of going to shows and supporting artists by buying their merch.

“My philosophy is that you build your music business one person at a time, however, this is not just my business, this is my/our community.”

Force of Nature is described as being influenced by everyone from Basement Jaxx’s Lisa Kekaula to Aretha Franklin to Led Zeppelin, highlighting the diversity of Frasca’s musical palette.

Praised as “the most powerful female voice in Australian rock by RockPit, Frasca is still going strong two decades into her career, but she’s still keenly working on herself and her music.

“Growing my wings as a solo artist has been the most challenging, vulnerable, raw, and empowering endeavour I have embarked on to date,” she explains. “Hats off to all the solo artists out there. It’s given me an unwavering purpose and direction.

“This new body of work is by far the proudest achievement of my life thus far, I’m so excited to share it with everyone. There is so much to come, and I look forward to revealing a showcase of my growth as an artist and songwriter.”

Following the release of Force of Nature next month, Frasca will take her album on the road around Australia between August and November. Ticket information can be found here.

Dallas Frasca’s “Electric Days” is out now. Force of Nature is Friday, July 19th (pre-save/pre-order here).