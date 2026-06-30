Dance Gavin Dance are heading to Australia this November for a headline tour of the country.

The tour celebrates the US band’s latest album, Pantheon, released last September. Kicking off at The Tivoli in Brisbane, the run heads to Enmore Theatre in Sydney the following night, then Forum in Melbourne, The Gov in Adelaide, and wraps up at Freo Social in Perth.

The Sacramento post-hardcore mainstays will be joined by special guests The Fall of Troy and Australian-led rockers Galleons for the run, with tickets going on sale Friday 3rd July at 11am local time.

Formed in Sacramento in 2005, Dance Gavin Dance — vocalist/guitarist Andrew Wells, co-vocalist Jon Mess, guitarist Will Swan and drummer Matthew Mingus — have built a reputation as one of alternative music’s most distinctive acts, blending funk, metalcore, post-hardcore and progressive song structures into a sound entirely their own.

With four Billboard 200 Top 15 albums, millions of records sold and one of the most devoted fanbases in modern heavy music, the band are as comfortable headlining major stages as they are running their own annual festival, Swanfest. Rock Sound has gone as far as to say there’s no band on earth quite like them.

Exclusive presale begins Thursday 2nd July at 11am local time, while general tickets go on sale Friday 3rd July at 11am local time via Destroy All Lines. Click here for more details.

Dance Gavin Dance 2026 Australia Tour

Friday 6th November

The Tivoli, Brisbane, QLD

Saturday 7th November

Enmore Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Sunday 8th November

Forum, Melbourne, VIC

Tuesday 10th November

The Gov, Adelaide, SA

Thursday 12th November

Freo Social, Perth, WA