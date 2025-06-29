Daniel Johns has shared a series of cryptic messages with fans over the weekend.

In his latest Instagram update, the revered Australian singer and former Silverchair frontman posted a black-and-white Polaroid, paired with short clips of himself tearing through a frantic guitar piece. The captions read: “5 Minute Warning,” “Stand ’em up against the wall,” and “This concludes the intermission — see you in 1995. #FutureNever.”

The posts continue a run of unusual updates in recent weeks, with Johns dropping hints about “time travelling” and slipping in references to 1994.

One caption read: “Mad tired, but made it to New York City, I had to drop into see the 1994 taping of Beastie Boys live on Letterman. Unbelievably wild performance . I think Dave was scared! #FutureNever #1994 #BeastieBoys #Letterman”

Another teased: “Just got back from Cannes, the 1994 Pulp Fiction premiere was incredible- I always wanted to see it on the big screen!” He added: “Great job @tarantinouniverse and cast @johntravolta @samuelljackson #brucewilliss @umathurman / heading to a rave next week!”

Fans are piecing it all together. One asked: “Time travelling now?” while another wrote: “… he’s scheming on a thing, time traveling to #1994.”

For Johns, 1994 is more than just a throwback. It was the year Silverchair broke through with their debut EP Tomorrow, whose title track topped the ARIA Charts.

Back in April, on his 46th birthday, Johns reemerged on Instagram for the first time since October 2023, writing: “I have to go back in time to finalise something.”

In that same post, he added: “The beautiful thing about time, is that it is always in the eye of the beholder. Art is exactly the same. As an artist you never know what time it is. It’s an ongoing quest to interpret happiness and sadness with a sprinkling of absurdity. It’s drama. It’s comedy. It’s poetry. It’s a song. It’s cinema. Everything is beautiful if you let it be.”

Johns’ most recent album, FutureNever, dropped in 2022, peaking at No. 1 in Australia and collecting ARIA, APRA and AIR Award nominations along the way.