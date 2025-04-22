Daniel Johns has resurfaced online to share a mysterious post with his fans.

In his first Instagram post since October 2023, and on the same day of his 46th birthday, the revered Australian artist said he has to “go back in time to finalise something”.

“The beautiful thing about time, is that it is always in the eye of the beholder. Art is exactly the same,” the post reads.

“As an artist you never know what time it is. It’s an ongoing quest to interpret happiness and sadness with a sprinkling of absurdity. It’s drama. It’s comedy. It’s poetry. It’s a song. It’s cinema.

“Everything is beautiful if you let it be.

“I have to go back in time to finalise something and as a result I won’t be on socials, my team will keep an eye on things. I will have my phone.”

The post comes only weeks after Silverchair celebrated the 30th anniversary of their debut album Frogstomp with a special event in Sydney, though Johns was not in attendance.

In 2023, his Silverchair bandmates Ben Gillies and Chris Joannou teamed up to release the memoir, Love & Pain, which covers the rise of Silverchair as a burgeoning trio from Newcastle to one of the world’s biggest acts.

At the time, Johns pushed for the removal of a two-part Australian Story documentary from ABC iView ahead of the book’s release, claiming he had not cleared the rights to Silverchair songs being used in the programme.

“I was and remain incredibly supportive of them telling their story,” Johns wrote on Instagram.

“I was asked at the end of filming to be interviewed about their contribution to the band and although I wished them all the best, I respectfully declined for one reason.

“I haven’t been involved in the book nor am I aware of the contents. I’ve asked on many occasions to read the book but haven’t been sent a copy, consequently I was uncomfortable being interviewed to help promote it.”

Johns’ last offering of new music came in 2022 with his second studio album, FutureNever, which also hit #1 in Australia and picked up ARIA, APRA and AIR Award nominations.

