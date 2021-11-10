Daniel Johns and Natalie Imbruglia have opened up about their shock split, revealing new details about why they chose to end in five-year marriage.

Johns and Imbruglia were both interviewed for the latest episode of podcast Who Is Daniel Johns?, where they discussed the breakdown of their marriage, which lasted from 2003 to 2008.

The pair explained that their respective careers resulted in them spending extended periods of time apart, which put a strain on their relationship.

“Oh, it was really, really hard, it’s a difficult time to talk about and to be honest, I just remember trying … just trying to get things back on track … and sometimes there isn’t a way through it and that’s where we found ourselves, I’m afraid,” said Imbruglia.

She continued: “He was the love of my life and I think in time you realise that’s a really special thing and you look back on it fondly, and it doesn’t come around that often that you can both feel that way about each other … it’s not something that is necessarily repeatable in that way … it’s a beautiful thing.”

Meanwhile, Johns admitted that the split was “probably the best thing that could have happened” due to their differing plans for the future.

“She wanted to settle down and have babies and she wanted to do normal stuff and I just wanted to get weirder, so we just kind of disappeared from each other,” he said.

“She taught me how to be a man, you know … I met her when I was 19, at risk of sounding sentimental.”

The former couple continued on to discuss the first time they met, with Imbruglia revealing she made the first move on Johns after meeting him backstage after a Silverchair show in London.

“I remember he was struggling to make eye contact, but we did have an instant connection,” she said.

“I just knew, ‘he’s not going to come over and say hello, even though he knows who I am, so I’m going to have to make this happen.'”

She added that the beginning of their relationship felt like they were “just in a little bubble”.

Johns also discussed his relationship with Imbruglia during an interview on The Project last month, admitting that they “didn’t talk for around ten years” after divorcing.

“When we were married, I was in my 20s. I was incapable of learning how to be responsible. I didn’t know how to use a phone. I was touring all the time,” he said.

“And then, I don’t know, I took it of my own volition and said, ‘Why are we not talking?’ I didn’t really understand and she was like, ‘I don’t know why we’re not talking either!’”

Check out Daniel Johns discussing his relationship with Natalie Imbruglia on The Project: