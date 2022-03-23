Daniel Johns has revealed that he’s been in an accident while driving.

The musician took to social media on Thursday morning to explain his situation. Noting that his mental health is “a work in progress,” he added that “over the last week” he’d started to experience panic attacks. “Last night I got lost while driving and I was in an accident,” he said. “I am ok, everyone is ok.”

Johns continued: “Alongside my therapy, I’ve been self-medicating with alcohol to deal with my PTSD, anxiety and depression. I know this is not sustainable or healthy.”

He finished by informing fans, “I have to step back now as I’m self admitting to a rehabilitation centre and I don’t know how long I’ll be there. Appreciate your love and support as always.”

The Silverchair icon received an immediate outpouring of love and support. “Love you D,” wrote The Veronicas’ Jessica. “Love you brother! Take care of yourself. The world will be here,” said U.S. rocker Zach Myers. “Thanks for being transparent. You’re not alone in your struggle,” added another well-wisher.

Johns’ accident comes just one day after the announcement of his excellent new philanthropic venture, FutureNeverFund, which aims to help “people and animals who would never have a future if not for some financial intervention.”

He launched the venture on Instagram, explaining that his vision was to create a charity to raise funds and awareness for a range of individuals ‘doing extraordinary things around the world.’

Love Classic Rock? Get the latest Classic Rock news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

“I recognise that I’m in a very privileged position to use my platform to help raise funds and awareness for a number of inspiring groups doing extraordinary things around the world,” he explained.

The FutureNeverFund started with a $20,000 injection from Johns himself, and will be increased through several means, including unique merchandise capsules, fundraising events, and auctions.

Everyone at Tone Deaf wishes Johns the best in his recovery.