Daniel Johns’ FutureNever is making a historic run on the Aria Album Chart and is still in the top 10 three weeks after its release.

Daniel Johns’ new album FutureNever has recently received recognition by danieljohnshq on Instagram for the album’s historic run. In their post, they showcased some of the album’s achievements and how the album has charted on ARIA Album Chart since its release three weeks ago. Since the release of FutureNever, the album has never left the top ten of the ARIA charts and was even able to reach the number one spot after the first week of its release, the first Australian album of 2022 to do so.

” Celebrating a month of FutureNever.

Some fun facts-

🔮 FutureNever is the only Australian album of 2022 to reach #1 after the first week of release

🔮 A month after release FutureNever is #8 on the ARIA Album Chart

🔮FutureNever is the only Australian album to have spent 3 weeks in the @aria_official Top 10 in 2022 (the only week outside the Top 10 it was #11 and #1 Australian Album Chart 😉)

🔮 FutureNever has achieved this historic run without any vinyl sales included with the highly anticipated vinyl products set to arrive in August/September

🔮 Daniel has yet to do any promo to promote FutureNever so these crazy stats are testament to the power of the music and the best fans in the entire world, The Scoundrels. We love you.

🔮 TeamFuture deserves a raise

💜💜💜💜”

Many fans in the comment section showed their support of FutureNever and Daniel Johns’ team.

“Yes to everything u said!!! We always knew Dan had the best fans around 😜 but his team is out of this world!🚀 So good that he has all this support behind him 💜 #ScoundrelsForever #raiseforteamfuture”

“👏🥳🙌 so well deserved and I’m very grateful we Scoundrels are here to witness and participate in history! Keep it up, Team Future!”

“Such an amazing album”

“A raise! And not in NFTs. 😂 We appreciate you, TeamFuture ❤️”