The lead singer for Silverchair, Daniel Johns, has pleaded guilty to a high-range drink-driving incident in which nobody was critically injured.
Johns, 42, was driving north on the Pacific Highway at North Arm Cove at about 10:30 pm on March 23 when his grey SUV moved to the wrong side of the road and crashed into an oncoming van.
Both vehicles came to a rest on the side of the road, in a nature strip, although the van was tipped to its side. Emergency services were then called.
The Sydney Morning Herald described the events that followed as such:
“A 55-year-old woman who had been a passenger in the van was taken to John Hunter Hospital for treatment but was later released. The 51-year-old male driver was treated by paramedics at the scene.
Johns was breath tested at the scene, returning a positive result. Later testing at Raymond Terrace police station returned a reading of 0.157, with police charging the singer with high-range drink-driving.”
When the case was first mentioned on Monday, April 4th, John’s lawyer, Bryan Wrench, entered a guilty plea. Daniel Johns himself did not appear in court, as the singer had checked themself into rehab, where they are expected to stay for several months.
Johns made this post on his Instagram on March 23rd, 2022.
“As you know, my mental health is a work in progress. I have good days and bad days but it’s something I always have to manage.
Over the last week I began to experience panic attacks.
Last night I got lost while driving and I was in an accident. I am ok, everyone is ok.
Alongside my therapy, I’ve been self medicating with alcohol to deal with my PTSD, anxiety and depression. I know this is not sustainable or healthy.
I have to step back now as I’m self admitting to a rehabilitation center and I don’t know how long I’ll be there. Appreciate your love and support as always.”