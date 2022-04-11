The lead singer for Silverchair, Daniel Johns, has pleaded guilty to a high-range drink-driving incident in which nobody was critically injured.

Daniel Johns, who is the lead singer for Australian rock band Silverchair, has pleaded guilty to a high-range drink-driving charge from an incident he was involved in last month.

Johns, 42, was driving north on the Pacific Highway at North Arm Cove at about 10:30 pm on March 23 when his grey SUV moved to the wrong side of the road and crashed into an oncoming van.

Both vehicles came to a rest on the side of the road, in a nature strip, although the van was tipped to its side. Emergency services were then called.

The Sydney Morning Herald described the events that followed as such: “A 55-year-old woman who had been a passenger in the van was taken to John Hunter Hospital for treatment but was later released. The 51-year-old male driver was treated by paramedics at the scene.