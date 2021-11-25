Following the release of the final episode of the Spotify-produced podcast, Who Is Daniel Johns?, the Silverchair frontman has reflected on how the series’ unprecedented success has changed his plans for the next year.

The final installment of the five-episode series aired last week. Produced by Kaitlyn Sawrey and Frank Lopez, the series compiled eight months worth of interviews with both Johns and people close to him; former wife Natalie Imbruglia, lifelong influence Billy Corgan, Silverchair’s Paul Mac, producers Kevin Shirley, Nick Launey, and longtime manager John Watson.

The series uncloaked the notoriously private musician and the trauma of grappling with early fame. It was so popular that it overtook The Joe Rogan Experience as Spotify’s most popular podcast in Australia.

In an Instagram post, Johns ruminated on the end of the series, and where he will go from here. “…and just like that my first foray into podcasting is over,” he wrote.

“People are asking me what I plan to do next. Will I stick around on social media (which I’ve really enjoyed)? Will I put out singles, EP’s, an album?” the post continued.

Johns is still “figuring it all out.”

“The success and reception of the podcast has blown me away and if I’m being completely honest, it’s changed my plans,” he continued. “I’ve reimagined what 2022 and beyond will look like for me. I’m not anxious about the future anymore.”

Johns initially agreed to take part in the project as a way to promote new music without having to perform live. In an interview with The Project, he said that he would likely never return to the stage again.

“I honestly don’t think you ever will,” he said. “There’s so much music coming and I’m really proud of it. You don’t need to see it live – just listen.”

The post concluded on a profoundly moving note. “I love you all. To emerge from the shadows to be met with this much light from you guys means everything.”

DANIEL JOHNS 4 EVER.