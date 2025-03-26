Silverchair celebrated their game-changing debut album ‘Frogstomp’ three decades since it crash-landed into the Aussie charts and rewrote the rulebook on what teenage musicians could achieve.

Released on March 27th, 1995, the raw, riff-heavy record made instant icons of three Newcastle teens: Daniel Johns, Ben Gillies, and Chris Joannou. Their breakout single “Tomorrow” had already topped the ARIA Singles Chart in late ’94, but Frogstomp marked a seismic moment. It debuted at No. 1 on the ARIA Albums Chart, going platinum in a week, triple platinum by year’s end, and 6x platinum in Australia overall. It’s now clocked over 10 million sales globally.

Sony Music celebrated the milestone last night at Sydney’s Metro Social, with a sold-out event featuring Gillies and Joannou in conversation with triple j’s Richard Kingsmill. The Buoys delivered high-voltage covers of “Pure Massacre” and “Tomorrow” before the full album was played in all its distorted, cathartic glory.

Fans snapped up limited edition vinyl, remastered CDs, and a fresh run of single reissues, while a collection of rare Tony Mott prints from the Frogstomp era were available in strictly limited quantities.

In the US, Frogstomp dropped on June 20th, 1995, and promptly exploded. “Tomorrow” topped Billboard’s Alternative and Rock Airplay charts, and the band’s MTV-fuelled rise helped the album reach double platinum. They played their first U.S. show the very next day.

“These young Aussies are masters of sonic sculpture,” Musician magazine wrote at the time. “Deftly using feedback and distortion to build vast cathedrals of sound of their bar-chord riffs and lean, catchy choruses.”

Gillies and Joannou told the crowd last night that while Frogstomp was born of youthful chaos and urgency, its resonance hasn’t faded. It remains one of Australia’s most defining alt-rock records – and a reminder that sometimes, the kids are more than alright.

Love Live Music? Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

A 30th anniversary edition of Frogstomp, including exclusive merch and vinyl, is available now at On Repeat.