Daniel Johnston has been remembered on the anniversary of his passing with a moving tribute concert featuring covers of his songs.

It was the one-year anniversary of cult musician Johnston’s death on Friday (September 11th). In tribute to the beloved outsider artist, New York’s Electric Lady Studios organised the livestream event Honey I Sure Miss You.

The concert featured many musicians, all fans of Johnston. Phoebe Bridgers, Waxahatchee, Jeff Tweedy, Beck, Devendra Banhart, the Lemon Twigs, Kevin Morby, and Fontaines D.C.. Each artist performed their favourite song by the ‘True Love Will Find You In The End’ musician in pre-recorded footage.

The studio also curated a collection of Johnston’s unique artworks, including his Symbolical Visions drawing. Electric Lady also showed a never-before-seen home video of Johnston during the tribute programme.