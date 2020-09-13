Daniel Johnston has been remembered on the anniversary of his passing with a moving tribute concert featuring covers of his songs.
It was the one-year anniversary of cult musician Johnston’s death on Friday (September 11th). In tribute to the beloved outsider artist, New York’s Electric Lady Studios organised the livestream event Honey I Sure Miss You.
The concert featured many musicians, all fans of Johnston. Phoebe Bridgers, Waxahatchee, Jeff Tweedy, Beck, Devendra Banhart, the Lemon Twigs, Kevin Morby, and Fontaines D.C.. Each artist performed their favourite song by the ‘True Love Will Find You In The End’ musician in pre-recorded footage.
The studio also curated a collection of Johnston’s unique artworks, including his Symbolical Visions drawing. Electric Lady also showed a never-before-seen home video of Johnston during the tribute programme.
Watch their sets, along with other performances, at the Electric Lady Studios website.
In a statement, Lee Foster, the managing partner of Electric Lady, said: “I’m just a huge fan of Daniel Johnston’s drawings and music and recognise how beloved he is, especially within the music community.
“If you’re a fan, you’re usually a fanatic, and when I started reaching out to musician and industry friends for video submissions, the answer was almost always an all-caps ‘YES.’ People want to celebrate him.”
Daniel Johnston died a year ago today of a heart attack. He was just 58 years old. A huge outpouring of support from the music community followed his passing, indicative of his standing as a singer-songwriter.
Following his death in 2019, a number of musicians began sharing covers of songs from across his back catalogue. Wilco were among them, performing a version of Johnston’s ‘True Love Will Find You In The End’ at a gig in Berlin.