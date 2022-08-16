Ever been annoyed at rejection? We’ve all been there and Darcy Lane is no different.

The rising alt-pop artist from Sydney released her latest single, ‘Bored’, last week and it captures the pain and frustration of having to face rejection from someone.

“This song is really about all the feelings that come with rejection. I feel like we live in a world where there is always the next best thing and that can be really challenging at times,” Darcy says about the track.

“It’s easy to be tempted by things that are shiny and new but that doesn’t always mean it is better. ‘Bored’ was intended to ultimately call out someone that ran away just in case there was someone better out there. I often wonder if they have found it yet.”

Produced by Alex McIntyre and mixed by Oscar Sharah, ‘Bored’ shimmers with ponderous synths and swirling soundscapes. Darcy possesses melting and brooding vocals that also, crucially, already sound primed for triple j at this nascent career stage; the result is that, overall, ‘Bored’ sounds like a polished gem.

‘Bored’ follows previous single ‘Spines’, with both set to be included in Darcy’s forthcoming debut EP Heartquakes, scheduled for release on Friday, September 2nd.

Darcy will celebrate the release of her new single with a special show at Bondi’s Beach Road Hotel on Friday, August 26th. Before then, you can read our Get To Know interview with the singer below.

Darcy Lane’s ‘Bored’ is out now.

How did your artist name come about?

My dad actually suggested Darcy! It was my childhood dog’s name, and my mum named him after Mr. Darcy from Pride and Prejudice so I guess I’m inadvertently named after him. Lane is a merge of my first name Laura and my middle name Jane, so it feels like there is a bit of me in there.

How would you describe your music to your grandma?

Darkish pop music that has lots of synthesisers and not many traditional orchestra instruments (sorry!).

Tell us about a few of your tracks; their titles and what they’re about?

I recently released ‘Spines’. It’s about realising you have feelings for a friend but neither of you are game enough to make a move so nothing will ever happen. I wrote it a long time ago, but certain feelings still resonate with me. I feel like I constantly relate to the line “of course I realised too late, that’s just so typical of me”. It literally applies to every facet of my life.

I’m releasing my EP Heartquakes on September 2nd and this will feature two more tracks. ‘Bad Together’ will be the focus single and it’s about being with someone all while knowing that you’re bad together and that it can only end one way.

What do you love about your hometown?

I have quite a few hometowns but what I love about them all is the people and friendships I have made through these places. I know it sounds a bit cliche but that is the best part!

Career highlight so far?

I think finally releasing music. It has been such a long time that I’ve been waiting to do this and do it right. It has also been such a pleasure to collaborate with so many talented and creative people throughout the process, particularly Alex McIntyre (aka Lola Scott) who has produced most of the tracks on the EP. I have also had some great support opportunities so far. Supporting Pacific Avenue as my first gig ever is definitely a big highlight.

Fave non-music hobby?

If I’m not sitting at the piano then I’m watching some TV show that I have seen many times before.

What’s on your dream rider?

That’s a tough one. Maybe Nerds? I’m a very indecisive person, especially when it comes to food, but I’ve been obsessed with Nerds lately so we’ll go with that.

Dream music collaboration?

The first thing that came to mind was Paramore but I’m not sure how that exactly would work. They’ve been a huge part of shaping my love of music. It would also be so cool to collaborate with Flume, I have always been such a big fan of everything he does and everyone he works with!

Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

Absolutely no idea. Ideally, still writing music and doing shows. Maybe even for bigger crowds at bigger venues, but we will wait and see.

What’s your go-to karaoke song?

Probably ‘Mr. Brightside’ by The Killers. There’s just something else about screaming “it was only a kiss” into a microphone.

What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?

Live your truth. I have tried to make this my life motto, which is easier said than done. But if you don’t speak your truth then you can become bitter and resentful and disappointed and that is not a vibe.

What’s one obsession you have that no one would guess after listening to your music?

I guess that comes back to hobby – I stream the same shows on repeat. Kath & Kim is constantly on rotation, it feels so nostalgic to watch it.