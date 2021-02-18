Get the latest Indie news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more

We’re thrilled to learn that Dark Mofo will return for another instalment of pagan magic in 2021, following the 2020 cancellation of the festival due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The festival is set to kick off in Hobart on Wednesday, June 16th and run through until Tuesday, 22nd June. The lineup for the program will be unveiled in April.

“It’s with some trepidation that we announce Dark Mofo will descend in 2021 from 16–22 June,” Dark Mofo’s Creative Director, Leigh Carmichael shared in a statement.

“Like everyone else, we’ve been soul searching for almost a year, trying to understand our place in a changed world. Last year we lost our sense of purpose overnight, and it appears that experience is having a resounding impact on this year’s festival program. Our patrons will be pleased to know they can expect a typically grim and gloomy affair in June.”

“This year the festival will run for one week only from 16–22 June, making it smaller and more intense.”

He continued, “We’re dropping all sponsorship activations, as we felt they were having a detrimental effect on the festival. While we’ve appreciated the support from many high profile brands, we want to be able to pursue our own cultural agenda free from restraint and with a renewed commitment to the art.”

Organisers of the festival have also acknowledged that the future of the beloved festival is murky as their five-year agreement with the Tasmanian government ends this year.

“The Hobart City Council have withdrawn financial support and this will impact the scope and scale of the Winter Feast, which will be reduced to five nights.”

“While our future is a little uncertain, we are optimistic that there is enough gunpowder in the barrel to propel us into 2022.”

Wednesday, 16th June — Tuesday, 22nd June

Hobart, Tasmania