Check the weather report: the Darude STORM 25 will blow into Australia and New Zealand from next week.

The European pre-EDM floor-filler returns to these parts for a national tour, part of the ongoing 25th anniversary celebration of “Sandstorm.”

Kicking off March 28th at Home, Sydney, Darude’s Australasian visit marks “Phase 1” of his STORM 25 world tour.

Domestic dates follow at Auckland’s Synthony Festival (March 29th), Canberra’s Fiction (April 4th), Brisbane’s Eclipse (April 5th) and wraps up at Perth’s Electric Island (April 6).

Don’t expect a conventional ‘90s DJ experience. According to reps, the producer and DJ will unleash a barrage of cuts from Before the Storm and Rush, through to his fifth and latest studio album, Together, from 2023, all of it accompanied with an array of effects and visuals.

From the lands Down Under, Darude (real name: Toni-Ville Henrik Virtanen) will bring his live show to top party locations in the United States, from Las Vegas to Chicago, before working the clubs of the UK and Europe.

Hailing from Finland, Darude paved the way for a wave of Nordic artists, including Avicii and Swedish House Mafia, who crossed borders and filled venues (and charts) around the world in the 2000s and 2010s.

“Sandstorm” bagged a top 10 on the Official UK Singles Chart almost a year after its release, in June 2020, peaking at No. 3. The tune also cracked the ARIA Top 40, at No. 40, and impacted the Billboard Hot 100, at No. 83.

Darude followed it up with “Feel The Beat,” which went to No. 5 in the UK in November of that year. A third top 40 hit dropped in 2001, “Out of Control (Back for More)”, which topped out at No. 13.

When Finland celebrated the centenary of independence in 2017, Darude was one of the star performers, hitting “Sandstorm,” of course.

Darude’s instrumental electronic classic notched its 25th anniversary in late 2024. At the time, the flying Finn posted a teaser his social media channels, recreating the opening scene to its music video, shot back in the national capital, Helsinki. “A storm is coming…” he wrote at the time. His modelling was accurate.

Darude’s STORM 25 Tour of ANZ

March 28th – Home, Sydney

March 29th – Synthony Festival, Auckland

April 4th- Fiction, Canberra

April 5th – Eclipse, Brisbane

April 6th- Electric Island, Perth