Buckle up your seatbelts and get ready for the most beautiful cover of Darude’s ‘Sandstorm’ you will ever hear in your life. That’s right, this legend right here has used the electric toothbrush to cover one of the most iconic electronic songs of our time.

‘Sandstorm’ is a pretty inimitable classic etched into all of our minds. In fact, at any given time, if you listen to the wind, you can hear the beat of this unforgettable track playing like some undying song in the distance. It’s a permanent fixture of musical culture, a classic, and nobody can even touch how iconic the track is.

However, one man may have just succeeded at such a foolish endeavour. Device Orchestra, a channel on YouTube that uses different mundane items around the house to recreate our favourite tunes, has covered ‘Sandstorm’ by Darude, and it is perfect.

The YouTube description simply describes the project with these simple, mortal words:

“Two dancing electric toothbrushes play Darude’s Sandstorm. An electric typewriter plays the kick drum and two credit card machines help the toothbrushes with the moves.”

No words can really justify how batshit watching a toothbrush play Darude ‘Sandstorm’ is, so you’ll have to watch it for yourself. And yes, of course, he gave every item in the choir googly eyes. He isn’t an animal.

Check out the electric toothbrush cover of Darude ‘Sandstorm’: