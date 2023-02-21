Harry Styles gave his fans a night to remember at his Perth concert, treating them to a shoey and even belting out ‘The Horses’ by Daryl Braithwaite.

And it seems Styles’ efforts did not go unnoticed, with Braithwaite himself praising the performance as “moving.”

“The crowd loved it and sang along. To his credit he sang it as it was written by Rickie Lee Jones, the melody, so good on him and then to have however many thousands singing it there in Perth — I might have to go back there for another gig,” he joked on Ben Fordham’s Sydney-based 2GB breakfast show.

“I did get the chance to meet Harry four to five years ago when he was touring, only very briefly, he seemed like a lovely guy.”

Braithwaite gave Styles a solid eight out of ten when asked to rate his vocal efforts.

“Really good. When we get people up to sing sometimes they try to embellish on the melody that is actually there, but Harry kept it as per the recording and he did a great job. All to him I reckon, it sounded great and it looked mighty.”

The pop sensation sang the beautiful ‘Horses’ rendition during the encore, and after the song told the audience: “I can feel the Aussie coursing through my veins,” Styles grinned after the song. He added, “You don’t hear that song very much but when you get here, it’s like catnip.”

Style’s Perth concert was his first Australian stop, and he will be performing in Sydney this weekend.

Harry Styles ‘Love On Tour’ 2023 Australia and New Zealand

Tickets via livenation.com.au

Monday, February 20th

HBF Park, Perth, WA

Friday, February 24th

Marvel Stadium, Melbourne, VIC

Saturday, February 25th (new date)

Marvel Stadium, Melbourne, VIC

Tuesday, February 28th

Metricon Stadium, Gold Coast, QLD

Friday, March 3rd

Accor Stadium, Sydney, NSW

Saturday, March 4th (new date)

Accor Stadium, Sydney, NSW

Tuesday, March 7th

Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland, NZ