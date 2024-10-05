Aussie music legend and The Horses singer Daryl Braithwaite is back with a new single – “It’s You” – and you can listen to it on all your favourite streaming platforms.

“It’s You” follows on from Braithwaite’s 2020 single “Love Songs” which has had more than 30 million streams. The track was written by Grammy-nominated Michael Fatkin who also co-penned “Love Songs”.

Braithwaite said Fatkin sent the song to him about a year or so ago – and he started playing it live where it got “a very warm reaction”.

“I hope that as people continue to discover “It’s You” it will resonate with them and bring them the same joy it brings me to play it live on stage,” he added.

Braithwaite was so eager to get the song out that he accidently posted it up on his Facebook page earlier this week, apologising for “jumping the gun”.

Five decades into his career, Braithwaite is still enjoying releasing new music and touring around the country. Along with his time fronting Sherbet, he’s had multi-platinum releases, countless sold-out tours and an ARIA Hall Of Fame induction,

Last year he made headlines when he performed on stage in Sydney with Harry Styles, doing a cover of “The Horses”. The on-stage collab was arranged after Styles initally covered the song solo in Perth with Braithwaite describing the cover as “moving”.

Braithwaite is continuing to tour for the rest of the year with gigs across the country, including tonight (Saturday October 5th) in Parkes, NSW. He’s also supporting Tina Arena on her ‘Don’t Ask… Again” tour which will hit wineries in South Australia and Queensland, and Mornington Racecourse in Victoria. Braithwaite will finish off the year with a gig at Twin Towns in Coolongatta on Saturday 21st December. You can get the full list of tour dates and ticket details on his website.

“It’s You” is out now.