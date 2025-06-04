Country music festival Dashville Skyline has revealed part of a massive lineup for it’s 11th edition.

Headlined by Sydney-based band The Cruel Sea, Dashville Skyline are promising a collection of Aussie and international artists at the Dashville bushland venue in the Hunter Valley between October 3rd-5th,

Among the announced international acts are US-born Nikki Lane and Her Band, Cordovas, Vincent Neil Emerson, Laidback Country Picker, and Swimming Bell.

Local acts such as Fremantle-based singer-songwriter Mama Kin, Tasmania’s Claire Anne Taylor, and ARIA award-winner Fanny Lumsden round out the first round of artists you can check out below.

The same day as the announcement, Lumsden released a cover of Gotye’s hit song “Somebody That I Used To Know”, featuring Kimbra.

It’s her first new music since her 2023 album Hey Dawn and came after performing the song on ABC’s Spicks and Specks last year.

“We started adding it to our live show, and have loved playing around with it so much that we thought it about time we recorded it! It’s the first song that has my whole live touring band on it, and it makes me so happy that each of these people I spend so much time with on the road, brought a little of themselves to the song.”

She added that highlighting the group’s harmonies was important: “It’s a big thing for us live.”

DASHVILLE SKYLINE’S FIRST ROUND ACTS:

The Cruel Sea

Fanny Lumsden

Cordovas (USA)

Nikki Lane & Her Band (USA)

Lost Ragas

Mama Kin Spender

Swimming Bell (USA)

Claire Anne Taylor

Vincent Neil Emerson (USA)

Charlie Collins

Laid Back Country Picker (USA)

Emily Lubitz

Minor Gold

CJ Stranger

Col Ray Price

Jamey Foxton

Melody Pool

Tall Shaun & The Resolution

Magpie Diaries

The Slims

William Alexander

Kingsley James & The Forest Keepers

Huckleberry & The Devils Dandruff

Midnight Chicken

Dashville Progress Society