Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin are back with the second installment of their Hannukah Sessions series, this time with a cover of The Ramones’ ‘Blitzkrieg Bop.’

The Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl, who is not Jewish, and eight-time Grammy-winning producer Greg Kurstin, who is Jewish, kicked off the inaugural Hannukah Sessions series last year. To celebrate the Festival of Lights the duo delivered covers of eight songs by esteemed Jewish artists — including the likes of Bob Dylan, The Beastie Boys, The Velvet Underground, Drake, and Elastica.

For the 2021 iteration of what we hope to be an annual affair, Grohl and Kurstin shared a metal reimagination of Lisa Loeb’s gold-certified folk-pop schmaltzfest, ‘Stay.’ Now, they’re taking on a punk classic.

“Once upon a time, two nice Jewish boys from Queens named Jeffery Hyman and Thomas Erdelyi changed the world forever with their music… as Joey and Tommy Ramone!” wrote Grohl and Kurstin. “GABBAI GABBAI HEY! Ladies and gentlemen… It’s the @RamonesOfficial! Blitzkrieg Bop!”

It’s a straightforward cover of the track, however, in the spirit of Hanukkah, Grohl changed the song’s chant to “Hey, oy! Let’s, goy!” Watch it below.

Check out Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin cover The Ramones’ ‘Blitzkrieg Bop’

