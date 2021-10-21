Following the release of their album Hail Satan earlier this year under the name the Dee Gees, Dave Grohl has laughed off “bad reviews” of Foo Fighters’ Bee Gees covers record.

The band – who once cheekily performed to a group of less-than-impressed Westboro Baptist Church members on the back of a truck – have released renditions of the disco legends’ classic hits, ‘Night Fever’, ‘Tragedy’, ‘You Should Be Dancing’ and’ More Than a Woman’ under the new moniker.

And while fans have gone wild for the delightful throwback covers, some negative Nellys have trashed the album, despite Grohl insisting the project was simply “for fun” amid the COVID pandemic.

Grohl told Rolling Stone: “That’s the most fun I’ve ever had recording a song, and it quite possibly could be the best thing we’ve ever done. We come in the next day … I said, ‘F*** it, let’s do another Bee Gees song.’ So, we basically made that record in a week, and for no other reason than just to have fun.

“The best part was when I started reading bad reviews of it. It was truly just to make ourselves smile. Hopefully other people as well.”

Meanwhile, Dave also spoke out about the follow-up to this year’s Medicine at Midnight, saying the tunes will head in a new direction to their latest release.

“Every album that we’ve made is a response to the one we made before,” he explained.

Love Classic Rock? Get the latest Classic Rock news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

“So now there are whispers of making an insane prog-rock record.”

For more on this topic, head over to the Classic Rock Observer.

Check out Dave Grohl and Foo Fighters trolling Westboro Baptist Church members below: