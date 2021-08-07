Foo Fighters have once again trolled members of the Westboro Baptist Church amid a longstanding beef between the rockers and the right-wing bigots that has spanned a decade.

Last night, August 5, the Westboro Baptist picketers gathered outside Azura Amphitheatre in Bonner Springs, Kansas to again protest against Foo Fighters, who decided to hit back in an unusual (and hilarious) manner.

The rockers responded by piling onto a flatbed truck dressed in 70s’ style jumpsuits to perform a drive-by cover of the Bee Gees’ ‘You Should Be Dancing,’ as their disco alter-egos the Dee Gees from their tribute album Hail Satin.

“Ladies and gentlemen, I got something to say. Because you know what? I love you,” foo Fighters frontman Grohl said.

“The way I look at it, I love everybody. That’s what you’re supposed to do.… I deliver all of my love, and you shouldn’t be hating. You should be dancing.”

“I do! The way I look at it, is that I love everybody. Isn’t that what you’re supposed to do? Can’t you just love everybody? Cos I think it’s about love! That’s what I think, we’re all about love. And you shouldn’t be hating, you know what you should be doing? You should be dancing!”

They then launched into a performance of Bee Gees classic, with Grohl encouraging the protesters to sing along.

Responding on Twitter, the Westboro Baptist Church said: “Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl claims he loves everybody and Westboro Baptist does not. Hello! There’s no love in encouraging sin. Someone might accuse Dave of being a … Pretender.”

It’s not the first time the band have gotten creative with their approach to the fanatical religious group.

In August 2011, having been made aware of the group’s presence outside one of their gigs in Kansas City, they rode out in costume and sang ‘Keep It Clean’.

Then in 2015, prior to their Kansas City concert, the ‘Best of You’ rockers quite literally rickrolled the group.

“Tonight, we were sitting backstage, and someone said: ‘Guess who is coming tonight?’ And I said, ‘Who?’ They said, ‘Them.’ I said, ‘Why?’ They said, ‘Cause.’ And I said, ‘Cool, let’s go out and fuckin’ hang out with them,’” Grohl told the Sprint Center crowd at the show.

“So we didn’t have enough time to put together the big old show that we put on last time, so we figured, you know what, why don’t we just fucking rickroll their ass? Cause nothing says love like a little Rick Astley in your life, you know what I’m saying? Never gonna give his ass up!”

Check out Foo Fighters trolling Westboro Baptist Church members below: