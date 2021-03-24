Despite creating some of the greatest hits of all time, Dave Grohl reveals that he still takes musical advice from a teenager. The Foos front man has shared that his 14 year old daughter Violet, is the one who got him into Misfits.

The revelation came about when he was interviewed by YouTube’s Tiny TV channel. Grohl shared, “You have to be a certain type of person to fall in love with and connect to punk rock music. I think it has more to do with your heart and your head than it does your ear in a way. So my daughter was born with that same heart and that same head as I was.”

He continued, “When she was young, and she had great taste in music, she would listen to Stevie Wonder, she would listen to the Zombies, The Beatles, things like that. But then she’s discovering music on her own like she discovered the Misfits.”

Misifts were formed in 1977 and started dominating charts in the late 80’s, making them much more a part of Dave Grohl’s era than Violets, especially considering that she wasn’t born until 2006.

But, while Grohl revealed that he was a big fan of hardcore punk rock bands, he never really got into Misfits.

“Now when I was young I never really liked the Misfits. I loved all these other hardcore punk rock bands but I never really liked the Misfits, and I don’t know why. So my daughter starts listening to the Misfits and now she’s turning me on to the Misfits. She’s 14-years-old. She’s like, ‘No, no, no Dad, you have to listen to this. So now I love the Misfits. My daughter made me love the Misfits,” he said.

He added, “It’s funny being a father and watching this next generation of kids discover music but also how they do it and why they do it. So if my daughter listens to crazy subversive punk rock music, I don’t think it’s because she thinks it sounds cool, I think it’s because she thinks it feels cool.”

Watch the full interview with Dave Grohl on Tiny TV below:

Dave Grohl has spoken of Violet’s interest in music before, sharing that the 14 year old wants to record an album and admitted that he’s desperate to be on it.

“I did ask her the other day, ‘If you were to make a record, how do you imagine it would sound?’” Grohl began.

“And she said, ‘You know, I think somewhere within that shoegaze thing. Oh, and Dad, I need to get this new guitar pedal. It’s called Loveless, and I want my guitar to sound like My Bloody Valentine.’

“I was, like, ‘Yes. Yesss!’,” he said, admitting that his “next reaction” was, ‘Can I be on your record, please?’”