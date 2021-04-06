Get the latest Classic Rock news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more

Dave Grohl has announced he is releasing a memoir later this year and boy, are we going to be adding this one to our carts.

The Storyteller is set to arrive on Tuesday, October 5th via Dey Street Books. As reported by Pitchfork, the memoir was inspired by the writing Grohl did for his Dave’s True Stories Instagram account throughout the COVID-19 lockdown.

“There is a common thread that runs throughout everything that I do: storytelling. Whether in song, documentary film or on the page, I have always felt compelled to share moments from my life. This inclination is a huge part of what excites me creatively but also as a human being,” Grohl said in a statement.

Grohl went on to explain that the decision to share stories on Instagram was as rewarding as performing to him.

“I soon found that the reward I felt every time I posted a story was the same as the feeling I get when playing a song to an audience, so I kept on writing. The response from readers was a soul-filling as any applause in an arena. So, I took stock of all the experiences I’ve had in my life-incredible, difficult, funny and emotional-and decided it was time to finally put them into words,” he said.

The memoir is the latest project in what has already been a busy year for Grohl, whose latest album with Foo Fighters Medicine at Midnight was released in February.

On top of that, the band has also been nominated for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame later this year.

Check out the audio trailer for Dave Grohl memoir The Storyteller: