Look, I’m not out here trying to give anyone an excitement-induced heart attack, so please brace yourselves loyal readers because Dave Grohl has announced he’s hit the studio with the surviving Nirvana members to record some jams.

The epic news came to fruition during a chat on The Howard Stern Show, in which Grohl was asked about a previous interview where he mentioned he catches up with Krist Novoselić and Pat Smear.

“So, Krist Novoselić is a pilot, he flies his own plane… he lives up in the Pacific Northwest and whenever he comes down to Los Angeles, you know, we always love to see each other and we’ll have dinner,” Grohl began, building suspense for the intriguing announcement.

He continued: “The last time he was here I made dinner for us and we hung out. and Pat’s always around and the three of us, you know we like to just, we like to be together. We like to see each other and if there are instruments around or a studio that’s available, we’ll just get together and kind of jam, you know?

“And we don’t like run through a big old Nirvana setlist but we do like to fool around and sometimes as we’re fooling around, songs happen. And you know if we’re in a studio we’ll record them. So we’ve recorded some stuff that’s really cool. But we’ve never done anything with it.

“But to us, I think, to us, it’s, it’s more just like friends, jamming around, t doesn’t really seem like any sort of like big official reunion or anything.”

Of course, Grohl was the drummer for Nirvana before starting the Foo Fighters, of which he is now the lead singer. Interestingly, the jam sessions don’t involve any vocals, and Grohl plays the drums.

“I’m just playing the drums. We don’t have a singer. So, it’s like we kind of record these instrumentals and, and just mess around. It’s very casual.”

Unfortunately, the iconic trio doesn’t have any plans (yet!) to release their music together.

“There’s no pressure on us to do something that the world will have to hear it’s more really just for fun, and a lot of it’s really cool, you know?” Grohl said.

“It reminds you that, that when the three of us get together in a room and start playing, It sounds like it did. It sounds like it used to. When we put the three of us in a room and it makes that noise, it still does.”

