Dave Grohl has opened up about the struggles in the early days of Nirvana, claiming the band survived on less than one dollar a day while writing their iconic album Nevermind.

In an interview with BBC Breakfast amid the 30-year anniversary of Nirvana’s second studio album, Foo Fighters singer Grohl discussed the challenging process of penning the now-legendary album while struggling financially.

“There was a gas station across the street from the apartment that Kurt and I lived in and they had a three for 99 cent corn dog deal,” Grohl recalled.

“At the time, we were rehearsing at this barn, writing the songs that would become Nevermind. We lived in a tiny apartment, I slept on the couch, Kurt slept in the room.

“We had no money so we didn’t have food, but we did have 99 cents a day. If you could manage to budget three corn dogs in a 24-hour period, you could survive on that, and we did.”

Grohl added: “What we really survived on was the music. That’s the thing, is that if we didn’t have those songs, or we didn’t have that band, or didn’t have the music, I think everyone would’ve just packed up and went home.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Grohl discussed his love for ABBA and his excitement over the group’s highly-anticipated revival.

“Oh my god, I’m such a big ABBA fan,” Grohl gushed.

“When I saw that they were coming back and they had a record, I shot that link to 100 people I knew, then listened to the new song and wept like a baby. I cried like a baby. Oh man!”

Of the group’s new tracks, Dave added: “It almost sounded like time hadn’t passed. Plus it was such a beautiful, romantic, melancholy, bitter-sweet retrospective. Ugh, it’s amazing. ABBA can do no wrong.”

