Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl has opened up about the immense personal challenges he’s faced over the last few years.

In a new interview with The Guardian, the 57-year-old detailed a therapy schedule of “six days a week for 70 weeks”—totalling over 430 sessions—following a tumultuous period that included the sudden death of drummer Taylor Hawkins, the passing of his mother, and the public revelation that he had fathered a child outside of his marriage.

The period saw Grohl face a series of events, beginning with Hawkins’ death in March 2022, followed by his mother’s death just four months later. Grohl admitted that experiencing the two losses so close together “was almost too much to feel.”

“And so I did what I’ve always done, which was to just keep my boots on the ground and keep going,” he said “From the loss of Kurt [Cobain] to the loss of Taylor, I was afraid to sit and actually let those things into my heart.”

Grohl also recounted a vivid dream he had about his late bandmate.

“I fell asleep on a couch… I thought that I’d woken up, and he was sitting right next to me. It was so fucking real,” he said. “He was happy. His hair looked great; he was tan. The first thing I said was: ‘Oh my God, we miss you so much.’ He smiled. I said, ‘Where are you?’ And he smiled again and said: ‘Dude –’ And I woke up. I was like: Fuck, I almost had it!”

Therapy began for Grohl around the time he publicly announced on Instagram in 2024 that he had a new daughter. He told the publication that after releasing the statement, he “had to turn everything off, one of those things being my concern for what other people think.” He added that he realised he “wasn’t sitting with myself and really letting [feelings] go from my head into my heart. Getting to the point where I was just like, ‘I need to stop, turn everything off and find my heart.'”

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Amidst the personal reflection, Foo Fighters are gearing up for a new chapter. The band is set to release their 12th studio album, Your Favorite Toy, on April 24th. They’ve already shared a taste of the new record with the track ‘Caught in the Echo’.